Trustee’s failure to monitor scheme contributions rendered it liable with employer for any investment loss to member’s pension (Mr Y, PO-23597)

Pensions analysis: In the decision of Mr Y, PO-23597, the Pensions Ombudsman has upheld a complaint that an employer and scheme provider failed to deal adequately with unpaid contributions to an automatic enrolment scheme. The employer had unreasonably delayed providing information in relation to an automatic enrolment scheme and the trustee had failed to discharge its duties and neglected to monitor contributions. Martin Scott of gunnercooke LLP looks at the decision
