Tax weekly highlights—15 April 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Tax highlights includes: (1) the UT’s decision in Daarasp LLP and Betex LLP that HMRC was entitled to argue that the taxpayers did not qualify for capital allowances, and that it was not precluded from doing so by the terms of its closure notices, and (2) amendments to the Finance Bill 2021 clauses on hybrids and SDLT Freeport relief. or to read the full analysis.