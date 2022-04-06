PwC warns of funding shortfalls for mid-sized pension schemes

Law360, London: PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has warned that many mid-sized retirement savings plans are still struggling with massive shortfalls in funding, even though the sector is benefiting from lower bond prices.
