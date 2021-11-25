Private Client weekly highlights—25 November 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) A Local Authority v JB, in which the Supreme Court for the first time considers in detail what it means to have or lack capacity; (2) The DHSC publishes adult social care charging reform documents to Build Back Better plan; (3) A v M, which provides clear guidance on the treatment of private equity funds during financial remedy proceedings, including how to calculate the marital element to be shared; (4) HMRC publishes its Agent Update for November 2021; (5) JTC Employer Solutions Trustees v Khadem, which concerns the rescission of a member's entitlement to a pension lump sum on the grounds of mistake; (6) HMCTS announces a new publication and information service, and (7) The European Parliament Think Tank discusses UK’s possible re-joining of Lugano Convention. or to read the full analysis.