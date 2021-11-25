- Private Client weekly highlights—25 November 2021
- Brexit
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 22 November 2021
- Court of Protection
- Treating clinicians must consider whether continuing to sustain life is in the patient’s best interests (North West London Clinical Commissioning Group v GU)
- Court of Protection dismisses application to re-consider best interests re residence in long running case
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- Supreme Court considers what it means to have/lack capacity (A Local Authority v JB)
- DHSC publishes adult social care charging reform documents to Build Back Better plan
- Liaison Committee recommends four new special inquiry committees in 2022
- CQC publish response to Joint Committee on Human Rights
- Spouses, civil partners and cohabitants
- Private equity funds, trusts and non-marital resources in a sharing case (A v M)
- UK taxes for Private Client
- Agent Update: issue 90
- HMRC Guidance: risk of tax avoidance working through an umbrella company
- HMRC factsheets: Joint and several liability
- Managing tax debt through the pandemic
- Budget and Finance Bills
- Tax Administration and Maintenance Day will be on 30 November 2021
- Family businesses and ownership structures
- Court of Appeal rules against son and in favour of parents over family operated caravan park business (Loveridge and another v Loveridge)
- Charity and philanthropy
- ESRC publish report on financial vulnerability in English and Welsh charities following Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- EU administered pensions and bankruptcy in UK—exclusion of pension rights from the bankrupt’s estate
- Managing pension schemes service newsletter: November 2021
- Rescission of member's entitlement to pension lump sum on grounds of mistake (JTC Employer Solutions Trustees v Khadem)
- DWP considers overturning EU pensions poverty judgment
- The Conditions for Transfers Regulations are finalised to deter pension scams
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- Women leaders in tax transparency
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- HMCTS announces new publication and information service
- EU Think Tank discusses UK’s possible re-joining of Lugano Convention
- Comment—WhatsApp takes on EDPB to fight EU GDPR fine
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) A Local Authority v JB, in which the Supreme Court for the first time considers in detail what it means to have or lack capacity; (2) The DHSC publishes adult social care charging reform documents to Build Back Better plan; (3) A v M, which provides clear guidance on the treatment of private equity funds during financial remedy proceedings, including how to calculate the marital element to be shared; (4) HMRC publishes its Agent Update for November 2021; (5) JTC Employer Solutions Trustees v Khadem, which concerns the rescission of a member's entitlement to a pension lump sum on the grounds of mistake; (6) HMCTS announces a new publication and information service, and (7) The European Parliament Think Tank discusses UK’s possible re-joining of Lugano Convention.
