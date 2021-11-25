LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Private Client weekly highlights—25 November 2021

Published on: 25 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Private Client weekly highlights—25 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 22 November 2021
  • Court of Protection
  • Treating clinicians must consider whether continuing to sustain life is in the patient’s best interests (North West London Clinical Commissioning Group v GU)
  • Court of Protection dismisses application to re-consider best interests re residence in long running case
  • Elderly and vulnerable clients
  • Supreme Court considers what it means to have/lack capacity (A Local Authority v JB)
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) A Local Authority v JB, in which the Supreme Court for the first time considers in detail what it means to have or lack capacity; (2) The DHSC publishes adult social care charging reform documents to Build Back Better plan; (3) A v M, which provides clear guidance on the treatment of private equity funds during financial remedy proceedings, including how to calculate the marital element to be shared; (4) HMRC publishes its Agent Update for November 2021; (5) JTC Employer Solutions Trustees v Khadem, which concerns the rescission of a member's entitlement to a pension lump sum on the grounds of mistake; (6) HMCTS announces a new publication and information service, and (7) The European Parliament Think Tank discusses UK’s possible re-joining of Lugano Convention. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiriesThis Practice Note is about capital allowance-related pre-contract enquiries on a property transfer. It applies to the grant of a new property interest (eg a lease) as well as to the acquisition of an existing lease or freehold.For clauses

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedure

Public inquiry procedureThe procedure by which a public inquiry is conducted will vary significantly from one inquiry to the next. Even for inquiries established under the Inquiries Act 2005 (IA 2005), the associated inquiry rules are not particularly prescriptive as to how they ought to be

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More