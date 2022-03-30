LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Security / Types of security

Legal News

Moveable Transactions (Scotland) Bill—Assignation of Claims

Published on: 30 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Moveable Transactions (Scotland) Bill—Assignation of Claims
  • Who will benefit from the new law?
  • Terminology
  • The problem to be solved
  • Assignment of Claims
  • Warranties
  • When does the assignation become effective?
  • Registration of the assignation in security at Companies House
  • Is Scots law the relevant jurisdiction?
  • Protection of debtors
    • More...

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This is one of a series of articles we at Morton Fraser are producing to guide finance companies through the wholesale change proposed in Scots law in relation to security over goods, intellectual property and shares, on the one hand, and invoice finance or the purchase of receivables, on the other. The Moveable Transactions (Scotland) Bill (the Bill) is slated to move through the Scottish Parliament this session, so, while detail may change during that passage and statutory instruments will be required before it can become effective law, it is now timely to start preparing for the new regime. This News Analysis by Bev Wood at Morton Fraser LLP considers the new process for assigning debts, referred to in the Bill as ‘Assignation of Claims’. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

Enquiries before contract

Enquiries before contract

Coronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects potentially impacted by the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For updates on key developments and related practical guidance on the implications for lawyers, see Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—implications

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsuranceWhat is the right of subrogation?In the context of insurance and reinsurance, the right of subrogation entitles an insurer or reinsurer, having indemnified the (re)insured, to ‘step into its shoes’ to bring an action in the (re)insured’s name. For the purpose

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More