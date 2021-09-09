- Local Government weekly highlights—9 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Public procurement
- Updated PPN on reservation of below-threshold contracts after Brexit transition
- Governance
- The Court of Appeal receives evidence in order to vary a confiscation order (London Borough of Barnet v Kamyab)
- MHCLG publishes updated national local growth assurance framework
- Mayor of London launches London Refugee Response fund
- MHCLG announces funding to improve data sharing between public bodies
- LGA publishes international trade guidance for local businesses
- Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014 (Commencement No 12) Order 2021, SI 2021/1006
- Education
- Students entitled to continue funding support until DTLLS course is completed or withdrawn from—Secretary of State for Education v CCP Graduate School Ltd
- DfE launches Early Years PDP to train staff teaching language and numeracy
- DfE announces spike in tutoring as schools return from summer
- ESFA announces extension of School Resource Management Adviser programme
- DfE updates student eligibility criteria for 2021/2022 academic year
- Welsh consultation launched on assessment arrangements subordinate legislation
- Children's social care
- What do English local authorities need to know when placing a child in Scotland?
- Injunction granted preventing father from publication of identifying material—X (a child acting by her Children's Guardian) v Y
- Cafcass introduces new practice framework to support children and families
- DfE announces support for young people at risk of gang exploitation in 21 areas
- Welsh Government announces extra £2.5m to support youth mental health
- Social care
- Ombudsman criticises Ealing Council for inadequate care of elderly woman
- Ombudsman publishes report on Councils errors that kept couple apart
- CQC publishes Home for Good report celebrating successful community support
- DHSC welcomes new members to the VCSE Health and Wellbeing Alliance
- Healthcare
- DHSC publishes plans for health and social care
- Frozen egg, sperm and embryo statutory storage limit extended to 55 years
- Hospital prosecuted by CQC for failing to display ratings
- CQC announces KFA Medical Ltd, West Yorkshire registration cancellation
- OHID to launch on 1 October 2021 to tackle health inequalities
- DHSC publishes response to PACAC inquiry following PHSO report
- National Health Service (General Medical Services Contracts and Personal Medical Services Agreements) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/995
- Public Health England (Dissolution) (Consequential Amendments) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/974
- Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) (Transfer of Public Health England Staff) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/975
- Local authority prosecutions
- Bristol convenience store owner jailed for breaching food hygiene practices
- Licensing
- Gambling Commission announces regulatory action against Daub Alderney
- Planning
- Government announces digital map for underground pipes and cables
- Planning Portal publishes details of NHF report on England’s homes’ CO2 emissions
- Infrastructure Planning (Prescribed Consultees and Interested Parties etc) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/978
- Environmental law and climate change
- Defra and DfT announce new round of Air Quality Grants totalling £9m
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Governance
- Court of Appeal finds lawful London’s pandemic traffic policies promoting dedicated pedestrian and cyclist road space (Re UTAG v TfL)
- MHCLG launches consultation to make outdoor measures for high streets permanent
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 6 September 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 10) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/1003
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Healthcare
- NHS to receive £5.4bn to tackle coronavirus (COVID-19) response
- DHSC opens consultation into validation of coronavirus (COVID-19) tests
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—CMOs to assess if 12 to 15 year olds should be vaccinated
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC accept JCVI advice to offer third jab to vulnerable
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC announces UK and Australia will share vaccines
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Education
- Department for Education publishes guidance for recovery premium funding
- School Admissions (England) (Coronavirus) (Appeals Arrangements) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/992
- Education (Admission Appeals Arrangements) (Wales) (Coronavirus) (Amendment) (Amendment) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/996
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analyses of the decisions in London Borough of Barnet v Kamyab on varying a confiscation order, Re UTAG v TfL on the lawfulness of London’s pandemic traffic policies plus analysis on what English local authorities need to know when placing a child in Scotland. It also includes the latest coronavirus (COVID-19), public procurement, governance, education, social care, healthcare, local authority prosecutions, licensing, planning and environment updates.
