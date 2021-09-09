LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Local Government weekly highlights—9 September 2021

Published on: 09 сентября 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Public procurement
  • Updated PPN on reservation of below-threshold contracts after Brexit transition
  • Governance
  • The Court of Appeal receives evidence in order to vary a confiscation order (London Borough of Barnet v Kamyab)
  • MHCLG publishes updated national local growth assurance framework
  • Mayor of London launches London Refugee Response fund
  • MHCLG announces funding to improve data sharing between public bodies
  • LGA publishes international trade guidance for local businesses
Article summary

This week's edition of Local Government weekly highlights includes case analyses of the decisions in London Borough of Barnet v Kamyab on varying a confiscation order, Re UTAG v TfL on the lawfulness of London’s pandemic traffic policies plus analysis on what English local authorities need to know when placing a child in Scotland. It also includes the latest coronavirus (COVID-19), public procurement, governance, education, social care, healthcare, local authority prosecutions, licensing, planning and environment updates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

