Faith school legitimate expectation and discrimination challenges dismissed (R (on the application of Khalsa Academies Trust Ltd) v Secretary of State for Education)

Local Government analysis: The court dismissed legitimate expectations, discrimination and irrationality challenges against the decision to move a Sikh-faith Academy to another Trust following the discovery of serious safeguarding issues. The court adjudged a guarantee of equal treatment to be procedural, and complied with. The discrimination challenge also failed because any discrimination in falling short of applying a policy relating to Sikh faith school was unlikely to be because the school was Sikh. The court also followed R (Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants) v SSHD on the standard of review applicable to the duty to make enquiries regarding the Public Sector Equality Duty (PSED). Written by Adam Heppinstall QC and Jack Castle, barristers at Henderson Chambers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code
Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislationIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP
Common law offence of false imprisonmentThe offence of false imprisonmentFalse imprisonment is a common law offence but it is more common as a civil action in tort (see Practice Note: False imprisonment).It is triable only on indictment. It may be classified in class 2A, 2B or 3 in accordance with
Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In
0330 161 1234