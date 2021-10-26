LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Local Government / Education / School organisation and regulation

Legal News

Faith school legitimate expectation and discrimination challenges dismissed (R (on the application of Khalsa Academies Trust Ltd) v Secretary of State for Education)

Published on: 26 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Faith school legitimate expectation and discrimination challenges dismissed (R (on the application of Khalsa Academies Trust Ltd) v Secretary of State for Education)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Breach of legitimate expectation
  • Discrimination on grounds of religion
  • Irrationality challenges
  • Case details

Article summary

Local Government analysis: The court dismissed legitimate expectations, discrimination and irrationality challenges against the decision to move a Sikh-faith Academy to another Trust following the discovery of serious safeguarding issues. The court adjudged a guarantee of equal treatment to be procedural, and complied with. The discrimination challenge also failed because any discrimination in falling short of applying a policy relating to Sikh faith school was unlikely to be because the school was Sikh. The court also followed R (Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants) v SSHD on the standard of review applicable to the duty to make enquiries regarding the Public Sector Equality Duty (PSED). Written by Adam Heppinstall QC and Jack Castle, barristers at Henderson Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislationIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonmentThe offence of false imprisonmentFalse imprisonment is a common law offence but it is more common as a civil action in tort (see Practice Note: False imprisonment).It is triable only on indictment. It may be classified in class 2A, 2B or 3 in accordance with

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Q&As
View More
3 Practice notes
View More