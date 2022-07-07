LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Private Client / Contentious trusts and estates / Administration actions

Legal News

Court of Appeal rules on trustee remuneration (Re Townsend; Da Silva v Heselton)

Published on: 07 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Court of Appeal rules on trustee remuneration (Re Townsend; Da Silva v Heselton)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The Court of Appeal has handed down a landmark judgment concerning a standard trustee remuneration clause in a Will. The clause, or ones very like it, are in use across thousands of Wills and trust instruments worldwide. The decision marks an important change from the previous understanding of the law concerning executors or trustees who are not professionals in the business of trust administration. Such persons may only be remunerated for work done in the administration where that work is done within the course of their profession or business; they are not entitled to remuneration for any other time spent, even if it is of value to the trust or estate. Written by Aidan Briggs, barrister and mediator at New Square Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Contract variation

Contract variation

Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable sharesA limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
6 Q&As
View More