Legal News

136 jurisdictions agree to global tax pact, 15% rate

Published on: 11 October 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: A comprehensive overhaul of the international corporate tax system was finalised 8 October 2021 by 136 jurisdictions, which agreed to a global 15% minimum tax rate and rules that would rewrite how the profits of large multinational businesses are allocated among jurisdictions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

