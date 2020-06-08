Featured Articles

Latest Guidance
Personal_tax_img7
8 Jun 2020
What happens at the Tribunal hearing

IntroductionThis note outlines what happens at a Tribunal appeal hearing.Before you read this note you should read the Appealing an HMRC decision:...

OMB_tax_img8
3 Jun 2020
What are employer compliance checks?

The purpose of employer compliance checksThe purpose of an employer compliance check is to satisfy HMRC that all earnings and benefits have been...

Personal_tax_img3
3 Jun 2020
Employment-related securities

IntroductionEmployment-related securities (ERS) broadly means that the shares or securities in question are acquired in connection with an employment....

VAT_tax_img6
2 Jun 2020
Brexit and the implementation period ― moving goods between the UK and EU

This guidance note considers a number of issues that may be relevant to businesses which move goods between the UK and the EU when preparing for the...

Budget 2020
OMB_tax_img7
1 Jun 2020
Gain deferred through EIS becomes chargeable

The enterprise investment scheme (EIS) encourages individuals to invest money in shares issued by qualifying unquoted companies with a permanent...

OMB_tax_img8
1 Jun 2020
Franchising

A franchise is the grant of a licence to carry on a ‘copycat’ business by a business (the ‘franchisor’) to a purchaser (the ‘franchisee’). The...

Employment_tax_img8
15 Apr 2020
Small companies ― who is affected by off payroll working (IR35) in the private sector

For the private sector, new rules were due to come into force on 6 April 2020 in relation to the engagement of off payroll workers. However, on 17...

Employment_tax_img6
15 Apr 2020
Off payroll working (IR35) in the public sector ― overview

Following various reviews of the IR35 legislation (referred to as ‘the provision of services through an intermediary’ in legislation, and ‘off payroll...

Employment_tax_img10
15 Apr 2020
CIS ― compliance

The construction industry scheme (CIS) was devised to limit the amount of tax lost as a result of under-declarations or failures to notify...

Corporation_tax_img6
15 Apr 2020
Corporate interest restriction ― overview

The corporate interest restriction (CIR) essentially limits the amount of interest expense a company can deduct from its taxable profits if the...

