Legal News

Zurich granted security for costs in travel company coronavirus (COVID-19) claim

Published on: 14 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: A student travel company suing insurer Zurich Insurance Plc (Zurich) over coronavirus (COVID-19) losses was ordered on 11 March 2022 to pay £1m into court to cover potential legal fees after a judge said payment assurances by a parent firm were not enough. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

