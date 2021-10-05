Zero tariff options incompatible with EU law (Vodafone and others v Bundesrepublik Deutschland and others)

Article summary

TMT analysis: In judgments related to three joined cases, the Court of Justice has ruled that zero tariff options (also known as zero rating) are contrary to Regulation (EU) 2015/2120, the Open Internet Regulation (Roaming IV) and therefore contrary to the principle of net neutrality. The Court of Justice’s analysis confirms that zero tariff/zero rating practices are incompatible per se with the Open Internet Regulation (Roaming IV). or to read the full analysis.