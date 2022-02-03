LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Zambrano EUSS rules declared unlawful on appeal (R (Akinsanya) v SSHD)

Published on: 03 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  Zambrano EUSS rules declared unlawful on appeal (R (Akinsanya) v SSHD)
  What are the practical implications of this case?
  What was the background?
  What did the court decide?
  Ground 1: The EU law issue
  Ground 2: The domestic law issue
  • Case details

Article summary

Immigration analysis: The Court of Appeal has partially upheld the decision of Mr Justice Mostyn in finding that the Home Office’s rules for applications by Zambrano carers under the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS) are unlawful. While the court held that Mostyn J was incorrect to find that the Secretary of State for the Home Department (the SSHD) misunderstood the requirements of the Zambrano jurisprudence under EU law, it agreed with Mostyn J that she had misunderstood the requirements of domestic law, and thus the rules were unlawful. The SSHD must now reconsider the rules, which may lead to some individuals being eligible for Zambrano status who previously were not. The timescale for this reconsideration is unknown, but the Home Office previously confirmed in the consent order in the High Court below to allow late applications to the EUSS by Zambrano carers who are affected by the Akinsanya judgment at least six weeks after the reconsideration takes place. Written by Charles Bishop, barrister at Landmark Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

