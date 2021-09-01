menu-search
WTO panel will weigh China’s compliance in farm quota spat

Published on: 01 September 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: A long-running World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute between the US and China escalated on 30 August 2021 as the WTO greenlit a new panel to decide whether Beijing has complied with an earlier decision faulting its agricultural import quotas.

