WTO panel will weigh China’s compliance in farm quota spat

Law360: A long-running World Trade Organization (WTO) dispute between the US and China escalated on 30 August 2021 as the WTO greenlit a new panel to decide whether Beijing has complied with an earlier decision faulting its agricultural import quotas.
