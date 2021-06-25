menu-search
WTO panel debates EU’s alternative to IP waiver proposal

Published on: 25 June 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: A World Trade Organization (WTO) committee on 24 June 2021 met to discuss the EU’s proposal aimed at boosting global distribution of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines through easing regulatory hurdles rather than suspending intellectual property (IP) protections for the vaccines. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

