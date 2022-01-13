LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / International Trade / Dispute settlement / Dispute settlement

Legal News

WTO dispute roundup—US stands down in olive duty dispute

Published on: 13 January 2022
Published by: Law360
  • WTO dispute roundup—US stands down in olive duty dispute
  • Live and Let Olive
  • Russia-EU Procurement Scrap Set for WTO's Eyes
  • Panel Set for Costa Rica-Dominican Republic Steel Clash
  • Appellate Body Battle Trudges On

Article summary

Law360: The US delegation has opted not to appeal a World Trade Organization (WTO) panel decision against its duties on Spanish olives, while the EU’s dispute over government procurement with Russia, and Costa Rica’s dispute with the Dominican Republic over steel bars have moved to a more contentious stage with the establishment of panels. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)When a member of a pension scheme becomes entitled to receive their scheme benefits, they can usually take part as a tax-free lump sum. HMRC calls this a ‘pension commencement lump sum’ (PCLS). Taking a lump sum is usually at the option of the member who will

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

Related documents:

2 News
7 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

2 News
7 Practice notes
View More