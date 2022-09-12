LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / International Trade / Dispute settlement / Dispute settlement

Legal News

WTO dispute roundup same stalemate, new solution

Published on: 12 September 2022
Published by: Law360
  • WTO dispute roundup same stalemate, new solution
  • Arbitration replaces appeal
  • US continues stonewalling
  • Canada & China halt canola spat

Article summary

Law360: The US remains stolid in its refusal to resuscitate the World Trade Organization's (WTO’s) Appellate Body, but Turkey and the EU gave WTO members proof positive that a second level of adjudication is still possible with the buy-in of both parties in a dispute. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerationsA claim for negligent misrepresentation may often be brought alongside or in the alternative to a claim for negligent misstatement. It is therefore useful to understand the key practical considerations in respect

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is madeStatutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More