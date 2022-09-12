WTO dispute roundup same stalemate, new solution

Law360: The US remains stolid in its refusal to resuscitate the World Trade Organization's (WTO’s) Appellate Body, but Turkey and the EU gave WTO members proof positive that a second level of adjudication is still possible with the buy-in of both parties in a dispute.
