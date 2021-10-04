LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / EU Law / International trade / WTO

Legal News

WTO dispute roundup—panels set in agriculture, steel fights

Published on: 04 October 2021
Published by: Law360
  • WTO dispute roundup—panels set in agriculture, steel fights
  • Panel Will Weigh Chinese Duties On Japanese Steel
  • Panama, Costa Rica Set For Showdown
  • US, China Spar Over Solar Safeguard Decision
  • Appellate Body Impasse Persists

Article summary

Law360: In Law360's latest roundup of the World Trade Organization's Dispute Settlement Body (DSB), panels are set to weigh disputes over Chinese restrictions on Japanese steel and Panama's curbs on Costa Rican food products, while the impasse over appeals judges continues to fester. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiries

Capital allowances on property sales—pre-contract enquiriesThis Practice Note is about capital allowance-related pre-contract enquiries on a property transfer. It applies to the grant of a new property interest (eg a lease) as well as to the acquisition of an existing lease or freehold.For clauses

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes