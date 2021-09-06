LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
WTO backs US solar tariffs, rebuffing Chinese challenge

Published on: 06 September 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: A World Trade Organization (WTO) panel ruled on 2 September 2021 that the US government did not flout international trade rules when setting safeguard tariffs on solar cells, shooting down a sweeping challenge from the Chinese government. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

