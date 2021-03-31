Wrong payment date invalidated service charge demand (H Stain v Richmond)

Article summary

Property analysis: In H Stain Ltd v Richmond¸ the Upper Tribunal (Lands Chamber) (UT) held that a service charge demand issued to a residential leaseholder was invalid. The lease required at least one month's notice to be given in relation to advance service charge contribution demands. The payment due date in the demand was a few days short and this was fatal to the validity. Accordingly, the tenant was not liable for the sums demanded. Written by Jessica Parry, senior associate at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP.