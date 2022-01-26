Written jury directions at Inquests (R (Ginn) v HMSC for Inner London)

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: The court ordered a fresh inquest into a death in custody where the Coroner’s directions had failed to elicit the jury’s conclusions on the causative central issues. The jury were not given any written directions, questionnaire, or list of issues, in a 6-day Article 2 inquest with 27 witnesses. It would have been advisable to give written directions. It should not be assumed that written directions would be superfluous. Experience shows that problems can arise even in cases which seem straightforward. The Coroner did not identify the central issues or direct the jury that they must consider them. The Coroner ought to have directed the jury that if they found an issue was probably causative, then it needed to be included within the conclusion. Written by Fiona Canby, barrister at Temple Garden Chambers. or to read the full analysis.