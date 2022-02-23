Worldwide freezing orders, urgent injunctions and disclosure orders secured against Persons Unknown connected with Matic Markets and the Huobi exchange (SD v Persons Unknown)

Article summary

A total of six worldwide freezing orders, interim injunctions and disclosure orders have been granted by the High Court for the benefit of a UK resident who had fallen victim to persons unknown operating a suspected cryptocurrency investment scam advertised as 'Matic Markets'. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) issued warnings in respect of Matic Markets on 14 January 2022, nine days after the first of these orders were secured. Written by Rachael Muldoon, barrister at The 36 Group Chambers.