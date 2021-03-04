Sign-in Help
Workers not able to displace a recognised independent union (R (on appln of IWGB) v SoS for BEIS)

Published on: 04 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Employment analysis: On 26 February 2021, the Court of Appeal handed down a judgment confirming the High Court decision that Schedule A1 to the Trade Union and Labour Relations (Consolidation) Act 1992 was not incompatible with Article 11 of the European Convention on Human Rights. David Reade QC of Littleton Chambers examines the Court’s decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

