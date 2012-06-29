Sign-in Help
Worker who gets sick during annual leave may take compensatory leave later (News, 29 June 2012)

Published on: 29 June 2012
Updated on: 24 December 2020
A worker who becomes unfit for work whilst on annual leave has the right, under the Working Time Directive, at his request, to take a period of time off as annual leave (corresponding to the duration of the overlap between the period of annual leave initially scheduled and the period of sick leave) at a later time after he has recovered. Such compensatory annual leave may be scheduled, if necessary, outside the relevant leave reference period, eg after the current leave year has concluded. ECJ: ANGED v FASGA. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

