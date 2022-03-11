LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Wonder Mum succeeds against Wonder Woman on applying to register a trade mark (DC Comics (Partnership) v Unilever Global IP Ltd)

Published on: 11 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  Wonder Mum succeeds against Wonder Woman on applying to register a trade mark (DC Comics (Partnership) v Unilever Global IP Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: The High Court has rejected DC Comics (Partnership)/(DC’s) appeal of the Intellectual Property Office's (IPO) decision in an opposition action against Unilever’s application to register WONDER MUM for goods in class 3, including cosmetics, skincare products, hair dye etc. In support of DC’s opposition, it relied upon its earlier WONDER WOMAN mark, registered in classes 3, 9, 16 and 41 for various different goods and services. DC also relied upon its reputation and goodwill in the UK in WONDER WOMAN and the WONDER WOMAN character more generally. DC’s appeal was largely based upon the IPO hearing officer allegedly making fundamental failures in applying legal principles leading to a faulty evaluation of the facts. Mr Justice Michael Green rejected all six grounds of the appeal and therefore dismissed the appeal. Written by Lucy Marlow, senior associate at JMW Solicitors LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

