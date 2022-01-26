Wolseley restaurant group sues Axa for £6m business interruption losses

Law360, London: The owner of The Wolseley and other upmarket London restaurants urged the High Court on 25 January 2022 to order insurer AXA to pay the £6m it claims it is owed under its business interruption policy to cover coronavirus (COVID-19) losses.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a
Insurable interestThis Practice Note considers insurable interest, including insurable interest in construction and liability insurance. It also considers insurable interest in subrogation, co-insurance and double insurance and the Insurable Interest Bill.What is insurable interest?‘Insurable
Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan
Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law
0330 161 1234