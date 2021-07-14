- Wolfsberg Group guidance on effective anti-money laundering and combating terrorist finance programmes
- Original news
- Introduction
- Key points for assessing risk in defined priority areas
- Key points for evaluating and demonstrating effectiveness
- Complying with AML/CTF laws and regulations
- Providing highly useful information to government authorities in priority areas
- Reasonable and risk-based controls to detect, prevent or deter financial crime
- The impact on FIs
Article summary
Financial Services analysis: Zia Ullah, partner and head of corporate crime and investigations, Ruth Paley, legal director, and Lorena Dervishi, associate from Eversheds Sutherland, highlight the key points from the latest statement published by the Wolfsberg Group (the Group) on the steps that can be taken by financial institutions to assess risk faced in priority areas and to demonstrate the effectiveness of anti-money laundering (AML) and combating terrorist financing (CTF) programmes.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.