Wolfsberg best practice guidance on requests for information—key takeaways

Published on: 14 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
Article summary

Financial Services analysis: John Siu, Sarah Paul, Ruth Paley, partners, and Kimberly Jones, senior associate in the Eversheds Global Corporate Crime & Investigations team, consider the key takeaways from the Wolfsberg Group’s guidance paper on Requests for Information (RFIs) as used in the anti-money laundering (AML) transaction monitoring process, published in August 2022, and discuss how firms can use this publication to improve internal AML systems and controls. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

