- Wolfsberg best practice guidance on requests for information—key takeaways
- Original news
- Background
- What is an RFI?
- When do Banks issue an RFI?
- Overview of the Guidance
- Key takeaways from the Guidance
- The roles and responsibilities of Correspondent Banks and Respondent Banks
- Responsibilities of the Correspondent Bank:
- Responsibilities of the Respondent Bank:
More...
- Finally…
Less...
Article summary
Financial Services analysis: John Siu, Sarah Paul, Ruth Paley, partners, and Kimberly Jones, senior associate in the Eversheds Global Corporate Crime & Investigations team, consider the key takeaways from the Wolfsberg Group’s guidance paper on Requests for Information (RFIs) as used in the anti-money laundering (AML) transaction monitoring process, published in August 2022, and discuss how firms can use this publication to improve internal AML systems and controls.
