Witnesses should attend trial in person (even if they live a 13-hour flight away)

Published on: 11 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Witnesses should attend trial in person (even if they live a 13-hour flight away)
  • Speedread and practical tips
  • The cases
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The High Court, in United Technology Holdings Ltd v Chaffe and others and Jackson v Hayes and Jarvis (Travel) Ltd, confirmed that witnesses must attend trial in person in the absence of good reasons to the contrary. The courts ruled against remote attendance for witnesses and parties not living in the jurisdiction or facing difficulties travelling to England during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as the default position is that hearings should take place in the court ‘unless there are good health‑related reasons’ not to. If there are, these should be detailed in evidence by provision of a witness statement. Written by Westley Walker, senior associate, at Bristows LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

