Home / Construction / Construction disputes / TCC practice and procedure

Legal News

Witness statements—non-compliance with CPR PD 57AC (Mansion Place v Fox Industrial Services)

Published on: 26 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Witness statements—non-compliance with CPR PD 57AC (Mansion Place v Fox Industrial Services)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Where it is alleged that there has been non-compliance with CPR PD 57AC, the party alleging non-compliance should raise its concern with the other side and attempt to reach agreement on the issue. Where that is not possible, the parties should seek the assistance of the court, but this should be done at a time and in a manner which does not cause disruption to the trial process or unnecessary costs. Written by Andrew Butler QC, barrister at Tanfield Chambers, London. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

