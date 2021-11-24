LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Construction / Construction disputes / TCC practice and procedure

Witness statements in the Business and Property Courts—non-compliance with CPR PD 57AC (Blue Manchester Ltd v Bug-Alu Technic GmbH)

Published on: 24 November 2021
Dispute Resolution analysis: Where witness statements are thought not to be compliant with CPR PD 57AC (the PD) and the Statement of Best Practice (the SBP), efforts should be made by the parties to resolve the dispute without bringing the matter before the courts. While compliance is important, the court will only apply the sanction of strike out if it is reasonably necessary to do so. Written by Andrew Butler QC, barrister at Tanfield Chambers, London. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

