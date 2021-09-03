LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Without prejudice correspondence—does silence constitute a statement? (Jones and another v Lydon and others)

Published on: 03 September 2021
  • Without prejudice correspondence—does silence constitute a statement? (Jones and another v Lydon and others)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This judgment deals with a discrete issue arising in a speedy trial between members of the punk rock band. It concerns admissibility of without prejudice correspondence, said to give rise to estoppel, and the fact of silence in response to this communication. Sir Anthony Mann analyses leading authorities on exceptions to without prejudice privilege, including the estoppel exception, and concludes that silence will only exceptionally qualify as the clear and unambiguous statement required to satisfy the test. Written by Anastasia Tropsha, associate at PCB Byrne LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

