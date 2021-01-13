Sign-in Help
Withdrawing admissions made by claimant—the point of admissions (Advinia Care Homes Ltd v BUPA Care Homes Investments (Holdings) Ltd)
Published on: 13 January 2021
Updated on: 13 January 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The court refused a claimant permission to withdraw an admission made in its reply where to allow that admission to be withdrawn would cause the trial date to be lost. The court considered that the whole point of an admission was to allow the parties to move on without the need to investigate such matters. Thus, when a party wished to withdraw an admission in close proximity to trial, there would have to be strong reasons to allow that application. In this case, there were not such strong reasons; and indeed, the admission had been extant for such a long period of time that it ought not to be withdrawn. In any event, the practical effect of the claimant withdrawing the admission would be minimal. Written by Christopher Snell, barrister, at New Square Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

