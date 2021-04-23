Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Settlement / Part 36 offers

Legal News

Withdrawing a Part 36 offer despite protected claimant party’s purported acceptance (Wormald (by his mother and litigation friend) v Ahmed)

Withdrawing a Part 36 offer despite protected claimant party’s purported acceptance (Wormald (by his mother and litigation friend) v Ahmed)
Published on: 23 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Withdrawing a Part 36 offer despite protected claimant party’s purported acceptance (Wormald (by his mother and litigation friend) v Ahmed)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: In this case the court had to determine three questions: (i) where a protected party accepts a Part 36 offer is the other party subsequently able to withdraw that offer before approval of the settlement? (ii) when the court is asked to approve a settlement, on what grounds (if any) can a Part 36 offer be withdrawn? (iii) should the court grant permission for withdrawal of the defendant's offer or approve the settlement in the amount offered? It came to the firm conclusion that CPR 36 does not override the requirement for approval under CPR 21.10. The reason for requiring approval is to ensure that the protected party does not suffer on account of their vulnerability. It also gives the defendant absolute assurance that the claim is fully and finally settled. Indeed, the principle is so important that a compromise entered into by a defendant in good faith and without any knowledge of incapacity is invalidated (Dunhill v Burgin). Written by Professor Dominic Regan, City Law School London, and head of the Knowledge Hub, Frenkel Topping. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

On 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise rules. Alongside the Rulebook, supervisory statements and statements

LEXISNEXIS

What is practical completion?

Practical completion marks the end of the construction period of a project, when the works are 'finished' and the employer can occupy and/or use them. Practical completion also typically marks the start of the defects liability period/maintenance period.As explained below, practical completion is an

LEXISNEXIS

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

Statutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a members' voluntary liquidation (MVL) and where/when is it typically used?Before the members can vote on a

LEXISNEXIS

Strike out—no reasonable grounds for bringing or defending the claim (CPR 3.4(2)(a))

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The guidance detailing normal practice set out in this Practice Note may be affected by measures concerning process and procedure in the civil courts that have been introduced as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For guidance, see Practice Note: Coronavirus

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More