LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Supplier management / Supplier management

Legal News

Withdrawal of Western brands from Russia—a franchising perspective

Published on: 06 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Withdrawal of Western brands from Russia—a franchising perspective
  • What are the key challenges facing a foreign franchisor?
  • Additional considerations
  • Negotiating franchising agreements going forward

Article summary

Commercial analysis: Following the decision of the Russian Government to invade Ukraine, the UK, USA and EU were quick to announce a raft of sanctions over key individuals and businesses. This has had an immediate impact on some businesses' ability to trade with Russia. However, there are a significant number of Western consumer brands with a presence in Russia, which do not fall within the orbit of sanctions but are nonetheless facing growing pressure to close their operations in Russia. Gordon Drakes, partner, and Kate Williams, solicitor at Fieldfisher provide an analysis from a franchising perspective. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remunerationCompany directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerationsA claim for negligent misrepresentation may often be brought alongside or in the alternative to a claim for negligent misstatement. It is therefore useful to understand the key practical considerations in respect

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
2 Q&As

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
1 Precedents