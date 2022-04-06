Withdrawal of Western brands from Russia—a franchising perspective

Article summary

Commercial analysis: Following the decision of the Russian Government to invade Ukraine, the UK, USA and EU were quick to announce a raft of sanctions over key individuals and businesses. This has had an immediate impact on some businesses' ability to trade with Russia. However, there are a significant number of Western consumer brands with a presence in Russia, which do not fall within the orbit of sanctions but are nonetheless facing growing pressure to close their operations in Russia. Gordon Drakes, partner, and Kate Williams, solicitor at Fieldfisher provide an analysis from a franchising perspective. or to read the full analysis.