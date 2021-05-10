menu-search
Legal News

With US on board, COVID IP waiver still faces long road

Published on: 10 May 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Opening Up Negotiations
  • Speedier Vaccines?
  • Trade Secrets as Flashpoint

While the Biden administration has backed a temporary waiver on intellectual property protections for coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, experts now foresee heated World Trade Organization (WTO) negotiations about the scope of any deal, which could keep the proposal in limbo for some time.

