Winning bidder awarded costs as interested party in HS2 procurement challenge (Bechtel v HS2)

Published on: 30 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Public Law analysis: In Bechtel v HS2, Mr Justice Fraser was required to consider a point ‘of importance and wider interest’ on which there was very little authority—namely, whether following the defeat of a public procurement challenge, the winning bidder (BBVS), as interested party, was entitled to recover its costs incurred in relation to the litigation, from the unsuccessful claimant. Owing to a number of specific and unusual features of the case, BBVS had a sufficiently independent interest in protecting its confidential information and was entirely justified in incurring its own legal costs for this purpose. Accordingly, it was entitled to recover these costs from Bechtel. Fraser J placed considerable importance on the order that added BBVS as an interested party to the litigation and governed the extent of its participation. He held that as this order restricted BBVS’ involvement to dealing with confidentiality, it was not entitled to recover any costs incurred in relation to other matters. Written by Sarah Hannaford QC and Ben Graff, barristers at Keating Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

