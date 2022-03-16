LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Wind-up of Woodford fund could stretch into 2023

Published on: 16 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The liquidation of the remaining £141m (US$184m) in assets that is due to investors in Neil Woodford's defunct flagship equity fund might not be completed until 2023, its authorised manager said on 15 March 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

