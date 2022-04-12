LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Willis says insurers are adding exclusions for Ukraine war

Published on: 12 April 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: Global corporations are anxious about the Ukraine war's business tolls, while their insurers are cancelling coverage and adding exclusions for their losses in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, broker Willis Towers Watson (WTW) said in a risk management conference on 11 April 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

