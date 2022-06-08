Will the Spanish Armada sink before the English shores again? Advocate General advises against the enforcement of a Spanish Supreme Court ruling in the 'Prestige' case (The London Steam-Ship Owners' Mutual Insurance Association Ltd v Kingdom of Spain; The 'Prestige')

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The oil spill from the M/T Prestige, a vessel which sank off the Spanish coast (the Prestige), led to proceedings in Spain that ended with a Spanish Supreme Court judgment in December 2018 finding the vessel's English insurers liable for more than €1.5bn. When the Kingdom of Spain (Spain) tried to enforce the judgment in the English High Court, the insurers opposed on grounds of irreconcilability with a previous decision of the English High Court. This had held that a 2013 arbitration award ruling that any claim arising from the case could only be sought through arbitration in London under English law, could be enforced against Spain in the same way as a judgment. Mr Justice Butcher made a preliminary reference to the Court of Justice to resolve whether a judgment confirming an arbitral award constituted a 'judgment' for the purposes of irreconcilability under Article 34(3) of Regulation (EC) 44/2001, Brussels I. In a recent Opinion, the Court of Justice's Advocate General (AG) Collins suggests the judgment precludes the Spanish decision from being recognised in the English jurisdiction. Written by Josep Galvez, barrister, Del Canto Chambers and Spanish Abogado. or to read the full analysis.