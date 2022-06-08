LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2022

Legal News

Will the Spanish Armada sink before the English shores again? Advocate General advises against the enforcement of a Spanish Supreme Court ruling in the 'Prestige' case (The London Steam-Ship Owners' Mutual Insurance Association Ltd v Kingdom of Spain; The 'Prestige')

Published on: 08 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Will the Spanish Armada sink before the English shores again? Advocate General advises against the enforcement of a Spanish Supreme Court ruling in the 'Prestige' case (The London Steam-Ship Owners' Mutual Insurance Association Ltd v Kingdom of Spain; The 'Prestige')
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What is AG's opinion?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The oil spill from the M/T Prestige, a vessel which sank off the Spanish coast (the Prestige), led to proceedings in Spain that ended with a Spanish Supreme Court judgment in December 2018 finding the vessel's English insurers liable for more than €1.5bn. When the Kingdom of Spain (Spain) tried to enforce the judgment in the English High Court, the insurers opposed on grounds of irreconcilability with a previous decision of the English High Court. This had held that a 2013 arbitration award ruling that any claim arising from the case could only be sought through arbitration in London under English law, could be enforced against Spain in the same way as a judgment. Mr Justice Butcher made a preliminary reference to the Court of Justice to resolve whether a judgment confirming an arbitral award constituted a 'judgment' for the purposes of irreconcilability under Article 34(3) of Regulation (EC) 44/2001, Brussels I. In a recent Opinion, the Court of Justice's Advocate General (AG) Collins suggests the judgment precludes the Spanish decision from being recognised in the English jurisdiction. Written by Josep Galvez, barrister, Del Canto Chambers and Spanish Abogado. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelinesThis Practice Note is concerned with substantive interim injunctions, which are a particular species of injunction granted on a temporary basis ahead of trial. As set out below, there are different considerations depending on whether the interim

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonmentThe offence of false imprisonmentFalse imprisonment is a common law offence but it is more common as a civil action in tort (see Practice Note: False imprisonment).It is triable only on indictment. It may be classified in class 2A, 2B or 3 in accordance with

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More