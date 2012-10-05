Sign-in Help
Will prompt payment proposals lead to business improvement?

Published on: 05 October 2012
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Original news
  • What are the key features of this consultation?
  • Should public sector payment terms be extended beyond 30 days?
  • Should the existing three levels of compensation payment be replaced with a flat fee?
  • How will any changes affect business-to-business payments?
  • What effect would removing the three-tier system have for the UK? Are there any benefits to the proposed minimum compensation?
  • How would the extension to the timescale for public sector payments affect businesses?
  • What methods of redress will be available once the Directive has been implemented? Will it affect current practice?

Article summary

Will proposals from the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills result in genuine improvements in the ensuring prompt payments between businesses? Ben Garner, a solicitor at Pinsent Masons, examines the plans in detail. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

