Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate / Accounts and reports / Statutory framework

Legal News

Will micro accounts deliver macro savings?

Will micro accounts deliver macro savings?
Published on: 12 November 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Will micro accounts deliver macro savings?
  • Original news
  • What are the key changes brought about by these regulations and what prompted the new regulations?
  • Who will be most affected by these changes?
  • Are these changes likely to be effective in reducing the burden on micro-companies and achieving their aims?
  • What should lawyers advise their clients?
  • What is the trend in this area?

Article summary

Accountancy analysis: Are reduced accounting and audit obligations for very small companies a blessing or a curse? John Davies, head of technical at the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, warns that publishing cursory information could impair companies’ prospects of obtaining finance in future. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

This Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions typically found in an escrow

LEXISNEXIS

The Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) regime

What are OFTOs?Offshore Transmission Owners (OFTOs) are the owners of offshore transmission assets which connect offshore wind farms to the onshore electricity network. The transmission assets comprise everything between the offshore point of connection with the generating wind farm assets and the

LEXISNEXIS

Key elements of a standstill agreement

When restructuring is considered rather than formal insolvency proceedings (see Practice Note: Benefits of restructuring over formal proceedings) the company may want to ensure that relevant creditors quickly enter a standstill agreement to gain some breathing space to consider a restructuring

LEXISNEXIS

The Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO)—duties

The roles of nominated officer and money laundering reporting officerA nominated officer is an individual who is nominated by a firm to receive disclosures under Part 7 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) or Part III of the Terrorism Act 2000 (TA 2000)—see Requirement to appoint a

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
2 News

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
2 News