Will a digital only immigration status for EU nationals be discriminatory?

Article summary

Immigration analysis: Transitioning from Free Movement between the UK and the EU has resulted in 5.1 million applications for immigration status under the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS). Immigration status granted under the EUSS is only accessible digitally unlike traditional visa documents such as Biometric Residence Permits or vignettes in passports. As such, it was questioned in a recent application to the High Court whether a policy of issuing digital only immigration status to EU nationals is discriminatory. Shahjahan Ali of DAC Beachcroft comments on the High Court’s decision. or to read the full analysis.