Wilful blindness and dishonest assistance (Manolete Partners plc v Nag)

Published on: 23 February 2022
  • Wilful blindness and dishonest assistance (Manolete Partners plc v Nag)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Claim against Mr Nag
  • Claim against Mrs Nag
  • Case details

Restructuring and Insolvency analysis: This claim was assigned to the claimant by the liquidators of an insolvent company, Quore Ltd (Quore). Prior to the winding up, Quore’s business had been sold. However, the proceeds of that transaction mainly benefitted Quore’s director, Mr Nag. His wife had been involved to the extent that she had been required to authorise the transaction and execute certain documents in connection with it. She said she had not read any of the relevant documents because she had trusted her husband. It was held that Mr Nag was liable for misfeasance in respect of all sums claimed against him. His wife had to account for the proceeds on grounds of dishonest assistance. Written by Nora Wannagat, barrister at 9 Stone Buildings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

