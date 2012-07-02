Sign-in Help
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Types of claim / Accidents abroad

Legal News

Widow of soldier killed in road accident in Germany to recover “maintenance” under German Civil Code, not dependency under FAA (Katerina Cox [Widow and Sole Dependant of Major Christopher Cedric Cox] v Ergo Versicherung AG)

Widow of soldier killed in road accident in Germany to recover “maintenance” under German Civil Code, not dependency under FAA (Katerina Cox [Widow and Sole Dependant of Major Christopher Cedric Cox] v Ergo Versicherung AG)
Published on: 02 July 2012
Updated on: 26 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Widow of soldier killed in road accident in Germany to recover “maintenance” under German Civil Code, not dependency under FAA (Katerina Cox [Widow and Sole Dependant of Major Christopher Cedric Cox] v Ergo Versicherung AG)
  • Court details
  • Facts
  • Judgment
  • Comment

Article summary

A soldier was killed in Germany by German driver covered by a German insurer. The applicable law was German law and this applied to substantive issue of head of loss. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

LEXISNEXIS

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?Third party debt orders were previously known as 'garnishee' orders and operated under the regime provided for in CCR Ord 30 and RSC Ord 49 (now revoked). Although the rules in CPR 72 are new, many of the principles with which they are concerned are well

LEXISNEXIS

Tomlin orders

Brexit: The UK's departure from the EU on exit day ie Friday 31 January 2020 has implications for practitioners dealing with provisions in the CPR relevant to cross border matters, including CPR 5.4C (discussed below). For guidance on the impact of Brexit on the CPR, see Cross border

LEXISNEXIS

What is diversity and inclusion (D&I)—law firms

This Practice Note provides a high-level introduction to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and key reasons why it is important to law firms. Specific aspects of D&I are covered in more detail in Practice Notes:•The growing focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in law firms•Unconscious bias—law

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
1 Q&As
4 News
View More