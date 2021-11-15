LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Why regulators need a balanced approach to crypto

Published on: 15 November 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Cryptocurrencies continue to dominate the attention of finance reporters. Despite their much-publicised volatility, investor sentiment remains strong. Kate Gee and Johnny Shearman, counsel and head of knowledge and legal services at Signature Litigation LLP respectively, analyse these developments. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

