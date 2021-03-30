Sign-in Help
Why are BRPs expiring on 31 December 2024?

Published on: 30 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Immigration analysis: If a person has been granted indefinite leave to remain (ILR) in the past few years, they will probably have been issued with a Biometric Residence Permit (BRP) with an expiry date of 31 December 2024. From 1 January 2021, applicants who are granted five years limited leave to remain/permission to stay have also started to receive BRPs endorsed with an expiry date of 31 December 2024. They may be concerned that their permission in the UK is going to expire on 31 December 2024. The good news is that it is not going to! Their permission will remain extant beyond 31 December 2024. The date restriction also does not change their entitlements to work, access services/benefits or travel. Only their card will expire on 31 December 2024. Paul Richmond of Richmond Chambers looks at this issue. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

