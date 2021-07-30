Who to sue? Non-delegable duties of care to patients and vicarious liability for self-employed dentists (Hughes v Rattan)

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: Judgment was handed down on 21 July 2021 in the case of Hughes v Rattan. Heather Williams QC (sitting as a Deputy Judge of the High Court) held that the defendant was vicariously liable for the acts and omissions of three self-employed associate dentists in respect of the claimant’s dental treatment at his practice, and that the defendant owed the claimant a non-delegable duty of care in respect of this treatment. Written by Daisy van den Berg, pupil barrister at Old Square Chambers. or to read the full analysis.