menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / Tort, negligence and nuisance claims

Legal News

Who to sue? Non-delegable duties of care to patients and vicarious liability for self-employed dentists (Hughes v Rattan)

Published on: 30 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Who to sue? Non-delegable duties of care to patients and vicarious liability for self-employed dentists (Hughes v Rattan)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Non-delegable duty of care
  • Vicarious liability
  • Case details

Article summary

Personal Injury analysis: Judgment was handed down on 21 July 2021 in the case of Hughes v Rattan. Heather Williams QC (sitting as a Deputy Judge of the High Court) held that the defendant was vicariously liable for the acts and omissions of three self-employed associate dentists in respect of the claimant’s dental treatment at his practice, and that the defendant owed the claimant a non-delegable duty of care in respect of this treatment. Written by Daisy van den Berg, pupil barrister at Old Square Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Robbery

Robbery

RobberyRobberyRobbery is a theft offence, involving dishonesty but elevated also by the intention to use force.Robbery can only be tried in the Crown Court on indictment and is categorised as a class 3 offence.Elements of the offence of robberyA person is guilty of robbery if:•they steal something,

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More