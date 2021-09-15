LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Who examines the examiners? (AB, Petitioner)

Published on: 15 September 2021
Local Government analysis: When complaints are made to the General Medical Council (GMC), case examiners will determine whether there is any real prospect of the complaint being established. If they conclude there is not, the complaint will be closed with no further action or a warning. In the recent case of AB, Petitioner, the court explored the role of the case examiners and the extent to which their decisions are open to challenge by disappointed patients. Graeme Watson of Clyde & Co LLP considers the decision.

