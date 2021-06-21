menu-search
Legal News

White collar defence dos and don’ts for meeting with DOJ

Published on: 21 June 2021
Published by: Law360
  • White collar defence dos and don’ts for meeting with DOJ
  • Credibility is influence
  • Mind your manners
  • You probably get one meeting—make the most of it
  • Informal is usually better than formal
  • Know your audience and adjust accordingly
  • A final note about timing

Article summary

Law360, Expert analysis: Former high-level US Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutors, now at Jones Day, offer suggestions for how to approach meetings with DOJ decision makers in white collar matters, highlighting common counter-productive moves and strategies that maximize the odds of a favourable outcome.

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—considerationThis Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of associationThis Practice Note summarises the procedure to amend or change a company’s articles of association in accordance with the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why amend the articles?There are many different reasons why a company may want, or be required, to amend its

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

